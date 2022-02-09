Advertisement

Polar Plunge returns to in-person in 2022

The 2022 Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Wisconsin is back in-person after last year’s event...
By Eliana Schreiber
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 9:03 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Plunge back in! The famous Polar Plunge event is returning to Madison, along with several other Wisconsin cities in February.

The 2022 Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Wisconsin is back in-person after last year’s event was scaled back due to Covid-19 concerns.

The event comes to Madison on February 19 at Olin Park, with an opening ceremony set for 10:45 a.m. Plunging will follow at 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., accompanied by food, drinks and music by Dos Amigos DJs.

Those who wish to participate virtually can opt-in to the event’s “Chillin’ at Home” option, and event organizers note the Madison event is cashless and paperless. Masks are required when in heating or changing tents and recommended when outside the tents.

Polar Plunge events will also be held in seven other cities spanning five Saturdays across the state, including Wisconsin Rapids, Oshkosh, Oconomowoc, Green Bay, Milwaukee, Eau Claire, and La Crosse.

Along with the traditional individual and team plunges, the Madison event also features a “Super Plunge” for those who raise at least $1,000 as an individual or $1,500 as a team, plus plunges for “Cool Schools” and “Toss Your Boss.”

Plungers who raise the minimum $75 will receive the official Polar Plunge long-sleeve shirt. Those who raise more can earn additional prizes including a towel, sweatshirt, hat and VISA gift card.

JP Cullen is the presenting sponsor for the event, and Construction Estimator Brenden Polkinghorn said their team is excited to continuing to support such a worthy cause.

“Everyone’s contributions directly impact the health and inclusion of these athletes,” Polkinghorn said.

All funds raised go directly to Special Olympics Wisconsin — helping nearly 9,000 statewide SOWI athletes train and compete, as well as supporting year-round health and wellness programs for individuals with intellectual disabilities.

Nearly 100 athletes, coaches and support staff will represent Team Wisconsin in June at the Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando, Fla. For more information about the Team Wisconsin delegation or the Special Olympics Wisconsin movement, you can visit their website.

More information about the Polar Plunge, including registration and an updated schedule of events can be found at PlungeWI.org. Pre-registration is encouraged, but same-day registration will also be available.

