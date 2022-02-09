Report: Prosecutors offered immunity for help finding missing Milwaukee boy’s body

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - Prosecutors offered immunity to the man who led Milwaukee police to the body of Major Harris, a three-year-old boy who had been the subject of an Amber Alert that had been in effect for several days before being found dead, according to a new report.

Fox6Now uncovered the arrangement, in which Robert Williams would not be prosecuted in exchange for leading investigators to Harris’ body, after combing through hundreds of pages of documents that its reporters obtained from the Milwaukee Police Dept.

The Milwaukee local news station explained it received 500 pages worth of information related to the investigation of Harris’ death as well as the death of his mother, Mallery Muezenberger. The Amber Alert for Harris was issued on Oct. 16, two days after police found Muezenberger. At the time, police attributed the delay in issuing the alert to not knowing the boy was with his mother. Harris was found five days later.

The man accused of killing Muezenberger, who police identified as Jaheem Clark, had died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, on Oct. 17, during the investigation, police reported at the time. Investigators indicated Muezenberger and Clark knew each other before she died, but did not reveal their relationship.

Twenty-year-old Jaheem Clark is a person of interest in a homicide in Milwaukee. He is also believed to be traveling with 3-year-old Major P. Harris who is the subject of an state-wide Amber Alert. (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

The documents obtained by Fox6Now stated that Williams, 21, circled a spot on a map behind a home near 35th and Rohr, in Milwaukee, where he claimed he and Clark hide a heavy, plastic storage bin. Milwaukee police officers soon reported locating Harris. The next day, on Oct. 22, the Milwaukee Co. Medical Examiner reported its autopsy indicated Harris had died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Four days prior to Harris’ body being discovered, the Milwaukee Police Dept. reported Clark’s death, saying he died from the gunshot wound shortly after officers surrounded the home where he was.

The night before officers located Harris’ body, the police department had indicated that it made several arrests stemming from Muezenberger’s death. No names were released at the time.

