Student athlete, survivor of childhood abuse wins Bucks perseverance award

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - Joe McMurray recently won the Milwaukee Bucks Perseverance Award for overcoming adversity to compete in cross country and track and field.

McMurray was adopted at five-years-old after surviving physical and mental abuse from his birth parents. He is living with severe trauma, PTSD and Autism.

The Baraboo High School senior’s mother Angela Witczak was nervous about her son joining the track team, but it it was something he desperately wanted to do.

When she adopted McMurray, she was told he might never walk or talk like his peers.

”I remember telling my husband, ‘He might get hurt, people might make fun of him and I don’t want that for Joe,’ And my husband was really then one to say, ‘We need to let Joe do this. He wants this one thing. Let’s let him do it,’” Witczak said. “And the team and the coaches just flooded around Joe.”

McMurray said the team and coaches taught him how to run and to have confidence in himself.

“It doesn’t matter what other people think your limits are or where your ceiling is,” Baraboo School District Activities Director Joe Langkamp said. “You set your own. And that’s what Joe busted through that ceiling a long time ago and continues to just keep raising that bar for himself.”

Langkamp nominated McMurray for the award.

McMurray is setting high goals for himself. First, he hopes to make it to the state track competition this Spring. Next, he hopes to run cross country and track for Shepherds College in the fall. He plans on studying the culinary arts program to become a chef.

”I’ve got to say almost every track competition and almost every cross country competition he came in last,” Witzcak said. “But there was Joe running and yelling, ‘I will not quit! I will keep running! I must keep running!’ And he would get these huge crowds that would just be cheering for him as he’s coming in last--minutes after other people.”

McMurray defines perseverance.

“If you want to quit,” he said. “Don’t give up.”

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.