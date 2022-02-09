Synchronized skaters want to see sport in Olympics

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Inspire is a synchronized skating cooperative made up of teams from Madison, Beaver Dam, and Delafield.

There are over 100 skaters as part of this group, ranging in age from 5 to 50.

Synchronized skating is the only discipline of figure skating not considered an Olympic sport. For years, there have been several bids to include it in the Winter Games, but those attempts were unsuccessful.

Next month, Wisconsin Inspire has a team heading to compete at the National Synchronized Skating Competition in Colorado Springs. It’s the second time a local team has qualified.

To celebrate the success, there will be a Nationals Send-Off Exhibition on February 27 at 5:30 p.m. at Madison Ice Arena.

For those interested in getting involved with a skating program, there are clinics and workshops available. There will be tryouts in early April for the 2022-2023 season.

