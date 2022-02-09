Two people injured after crash in Dodge County

TRENTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people were injured after a truck towing a trailer and another car collided Wednesday morning in Dodge County, officials report.

Wisconsin State Patrol and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle crash with injuries around 9:15 a.m. at the intersection of County Highway A and US 151 in the Township of Trenton.

Deputies say a Ford pickup truck towing a trailer was driving northbound on County Highway A and was approaching a US 151 overpass, while a Subaru was driving south on the US 151 off-ramp and was approaching a stop sign at the intersection with County Highway A.

The sheriff’s office states the driver of the Subaru allegedly did not give the right of way to the truck and drove into the intersection, colliding with the driver’s side on the front of the Ford truck.

According to officials, the 81-year-old driver of the Subaru had serious injuries and was taken to a Beaver Dam medical center. Quickly after, the person was flown to a medical center in Summit, Wisconsin.

The 21-year-old driver of the truck received minor injuries, deputies added.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating this crash.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by Wisconsin State Patrol, Beaver Dam Fire, Beaver Dam Paramedics, Flight for Life, and Dodge County Highway Department.

