UWPD: Fitchburg man arrested after attempting to flee traffic stop

UW-Madison Police Department
UW-Madison Police Department(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 35-year-old Fitchburg man’s attempt to flee from a traffic stop early Wednesday morning ended with a crash, while his subsequent attempt to get away on foot only lasted a couple of blocks, the UW Police Department reported.

According to a campus police report, Jason O’Neal was stopped by police around 2 a.m. because he was headed the wrong way on a one-way road. During the stop, he allegedly tried driving off, but wrecked his vehicle at the Campus Drive and Babcock Drive intersection.

After that, O’Neal jumped out of his vehicle and ran off, the report continued. He only made it two blocks before being captured. During his arrest, UWPD alleges he was uncooperative and threatened the officers and the officers’ families.

Authorities noted that O’Neal is not affiliated with the university. In all, he was booked for:

  • 1st Degree Reckless Endangerment (felony)
  • Fleeing/Eluding an Officer (felony)
  • Battery/Threats to Law Enforcement (felony)
  • Operating while Intoxicated – 3rd offense
  • Operating after Revocation
  • Failure to Install Ignition Interlock Device
  • Resisting Arrest
  • Probation Violation

