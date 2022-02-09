Wisconsin hockey postpones series with Notre Dame

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin men’s hockey team’s series against Notre Dame is postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Badger program.

The series was originally scheduled for Feb. 10-11 at the Kohl Center.

The Big Ten Conference office will coordinate the rescheduling of these games.

Further information on rescheduling will be announced soon.

