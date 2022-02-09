Advertisement

Wisconsin hockey postpones series with Notre Dame

(WBAY)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 7:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin men’s hockey team’s series against Notre Dame is postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Badger program.

The series was originally scheduled for Feb. 10-11 at the Kohl Center.

The Big Ten Conference office will coordinate the rescheduling of these games.

Further information on rescheduling will be announced soon.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex West was taken off life support Friday after a ski accident on Jan. 28.
Family of teen skier uses son’s past to inform difficult decision to donate organs
One person was injured in a shooting at a BP convenience store, on Feb. 3, 2022.
“Officer-involved critical incident” in Madison sends one to hospital
Anna Hoffmann, Ski Jumping
Meet the team: Wisconsin athletes competing in 2022 Winter Olympics
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
Madison Police Dept. investigates death of 9-month-old baby
6-year-old left alone in running car outside Madison apartment complex

Latest News

Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia attends a news conference after an NFL...
Green Bay Packers hire Bisaccia as special teams coordinator
Deedra Irwin has historic Olympic finish for Team USA in biathlon.
Pulaski native, Deedra Irwin makes history in Winter Olympics biathlon
Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl (5) shoots the winning basket against Penn State's Greg Lee (5) during...
Wahl’s basket helps No. 11 Wisconsin edge Penn State 51-49
Milwaukee Brewers logo
Brewers hire Weeks, Álvarez for player development roles