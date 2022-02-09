Advertisement

Wisconsin resident dies in listeria outbreak linked to lettuce

The Dept. of Health Services is warning people people to check their fridges
Two people have died due to a Listeria outbreak linked to Dole packaged salads.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin resident was one of the people who has died as a result of a multi-state listeria outbreak linked to packaged salads made by Dole, the Dept of Health Services confirmed. The agency urged people Wednesday to check their fridges for the affected products which include mixed greens, garden salads, Caesar kits and more.

DHS officials cited numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that state 17 people in 13 states were infected with listeria outbreak. Thirteen of those people ended up in the hospital.

DHS reports that the affected lettuces were sold under the following brands:

  • Ahold,
  • Dole,
  • HEB,
  • Kroger,
  • Lidl,
  • Little Salad Bar,
  • Marketside,
  • Naturally Better,
  • Nature’s Promise,
  • President’s Choice, and;
  • Simply Nature

They all have a “Best if used by date” ranging from Nov. 30, 2021 through Jan. 9, 2022. Affected items all have product codes in the upper, right-hand corner of their packages that begin with the letters, “B,” “N,” “W,” or “Y.”

More information about the recalls are available here and here.

In addition to throwing out any affected salads, the CDC and DHS recommend people to follow a five steps process to clean their refrigerators, items, and surfaces that may have come in contact with recalled products. They also ask anyone experiencing symptoms of listeria to contact their healthcare providers.

DHS also noted that another investigation into a listeria outbreak is under investigation, but adds that Wisconsin has not seen any cases related to it. That second investigation is linked to packaged salads made by Fresh Express.

