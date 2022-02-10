Advertisement

American curler Matt Hamilton’s shoes stand out at Olympics

Madison’s own stands out in Beijing
The United States' Matt Hamilton throws a stone during a men's curling match against Sweden at...
The United States' Matt Hamilton throws a stone during a men's curling match against Sweden at the Beijing Winter Olympics Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
(AP) - The only things louder than the shouting in the Olympic curling venue are the shoes that Matt Hamilton brought with him to Beijing.

The mustachioed American is representing the red, white and blue in a pair of Nikes that feature virtually every color under the sun. According to the company’s website, the non-matching shoes have “ornate embroidery, wild prints, colorful gradients and a range of premium textures blending to turn familiar features into something entirely new.”

Hamilton is a bit of a sneakerhead, so some friends bought him a pair from the collection of skateboarding champion Paul Rodriguez. They were converted to curling shoes by attaching a gripper on one sole and a slider on the other.

“I just thought they’re sweet,” Hamilton said before the Americans opened their gold medal defense with a round-robin match against the Russians. “Here we are with some wild shoes.”

Although curlers tend to be more of the soft-spoken type, Hamilton stood out during the Pyeongchang Games with his bushy mustache and outgoing personality. As the second on John Shuster’s team, he helped the United States survive five straight elimination matches to win the gold medal.

United States' Matt Hamilton walks the arena during a men's curling match against at the...
United States' Matt Hamilton walks the arena during a men's curling match against at the Beijing Winter Olympics Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)

In Beijing, his shoes help fill the sartorial gap left behind by the disbanding of Norway’s Team Ulsrud, which gained fame for its outlandish pants over three Olympics. Steffen Walstad’s foursome is representing Norway in 2022, opening the Beijing Games against Switzerland in the Ice Cube venue one sheet over from the Americans.

And their pants were solid black.

Team USA opened play with a 6-5 win over the Russian Olympic Committee, but then lost a gold medal rematch with Sweden on Thursday 7-4. Their next match will be against Great Britain, also in round robin play.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

