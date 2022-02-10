Beloit police investigating early morning shooting

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - An early Thursday morning shooting in southwest Beloit left one person in the hospital, according to police.

In a brief statement, the Beloit Police Dept. indicated the shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. in the 500 block of 8th Street.

The shooting victim, who was only described as an adult man, had left the scene by the time officers arrived and later turned up at a local hospital, suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, BPD reported.

No information about a suspect has been released.

The police department added that it intends to provide updates as soon as more information is available. It is also asking anyone with information about the incident to leave a tip online here.

