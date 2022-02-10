Advertisement

Judge orders federal protection for gray wolves be restored

A national hunting rights group is suing Wisconsin's DNR for not establishing a wolf hunt this...
A national hunting rights group is suing Wisconsin's DNR for not establishing a wolf hunt this winter(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILLINGS, Mont (AP) — A judge has ordered federal protections restored for gray wolves across much of the U.S. after they were removed in the waning days of the Trump administration.

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey White said in Thursday’s ruling that the Fish and Wildlife Service failed to show wolf populations could be sustained in the Midwest and portions of the West without protection under the Endangered Species Act.

Wildlife advocates had argued state-sponsored hunting threatened to reverse the gray wolf’s recovery over the past several decades.

Early last year, hunters in Wisconsin blew past a quota set for the state’s wolf hunt, with at least 216 wolves killed when the limit had been set for 119. The state Dept. of Natural Resources shut down the hunting season after just three days.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex West was taken off life support Friday after a ski accident on Jan. 28.
Family of teen skier uses son’s past to inform difficult decision to donate organs
One person was injured in a shooting at a BP convenience store, on Feb. 3, 2022.
“Officer-involved critical incident” in Madison sends one to hospital
A new study is tying changes in the timing of menstruation to the COVID-19 vaccine.
New temporary side effects linked to COVID-19 vaccine
Anna Hoffmann, Ski Jumping
Meet the team: Wisconsin athletes competing in 2022 Winter Olympics
6-year-old left alone in running car outside Madison apartment complex

Latest News

Sun Prairie Police Squad (FILE)
Man sentenced to 10 years in Sun Prairie crash that killed two passengers
Madison crews ready to treat roads ahead of winter storm
(FILE) Pediatricians and state health officials warn the drop in routine vaccinations is...
Those non-COVID-19 vaccines are important too, pediatricians remind families
Change this caption before publishing
Fond du Lac County DA announces charges in voter fraud investigation