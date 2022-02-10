Judge orders federal protection for gray wolves be restored

BILLINGS, Mont (AP) — A judge has ordered federal protections restored for gray wolves across much of the U.S. after they were removed in the waning days of the Trump administration.

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey White said in Thursday’s ruling that the Fish and Wildlife Service failed to show wolf populations could be sustained in the Midwest and portions of the West without protection under the Endangered Species Act.

Wildlife advocates had argued state-sponsored hunting threatened to reverse the gray wolf’s recovery over the past several decades.

Early last year, hunters in Wisconsin blew past a quota set for the state’s wolf hunt, with at least 216 wolves killed when the limit had been set for 119. The state Dept. of Natural Resources shut down the hunting season after just three days.

