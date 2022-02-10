Madison crews ready to treat roads ahead of winter storm

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - City of Madison Streets Division trucks are ready to hit the pavement ahead of winter storms coming through Thursday night.

Streets Superintendent Charlie Romines stated 32 trucks will treat the city’s main arteries once the storm begins. This includes roads around hospitals and streets used by Madison Metro buses.

Crews expect the weather system to be a mix of snow, rain and potentially ice. Snow is expected during Thursday’s evening commute.

As temperatures warm overnight, Romines says travel through the city will be slippery and difficult.

Road conditions on Friday morning are expected to be slick, so the Streets Division is asking drivers to prepare for a “slow and sloppy” morning commute.

Romines reminded citizens that residential roads are neither salted, nor plowed unless there is 3 inches or more of snow on the road and the storm is near ending.

