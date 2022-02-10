Madison golf course receiving a world-class redesign

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Cherokee Country Club is redesigning in the hopes of becoming Wisconsin’s first Tournament Players Club.

It would join another class of golf course, becoming one of just over 30 TPC courses in the world. The 55-year-old course will need plenty of work to get there. Former golf pro and club owner Dennis Tiziani says the first order of business: working to take care of the wetlands. Preserving the wetlands meant the club worked extensively with the DNR to accomplish that goal.

“Some of the drainage areas have grown in, a lot of invasive spices, that really bothered me, we had water going from the city streets and land developments into the marsh,” said Tiziani.

He added course design was in collaboration with his son-in-law, Steve Stricker, and the TPC to bring another level of golf to Madison.

“We got with the TPC, and they provided expertise from a construction standpoint and brought steve in as the pro designer,” said Tiziani.

The redesign disturbs three acres of wetlands, and the club is committing to restoring over 30 acres of wetland. Tiziani says construction alone carries $39 million in economic impact, and the course will be ready to play in August of 2023. Course membership is capped at 250 in the interest of accessibility.

“For our people here, to be able to play a course that is a championship level course,” said Tiziani. “It’s reachable; it’s very playable.”

For other organizations on Madison’s Northside, the continued revitalization is a joy.

“It’s fun to see the north side of madison be cool,” said Vern Stenman, president of the Madison Mallards. “And seeing investments in houses and the neighborhoods are getting to be a cool spot to be.”

In a statement, the organization Friends of the Cherokee Marsh said: “We appreciate the efforts of the DNR staff in requiring changes to reduce wetland disturbance. We urge the DNR to conduct monitoring and compliance as needed over the life of the permit.”

The Friends of the Cherokee Marsh is dedicated to preserving the Cherokee Marsh, the most extensive wetlands in Dane County.

