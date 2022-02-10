Advertisement

Madison PD to discuss impacts body cameras have on policing

The public is being asked to provide input on Madison body cameras.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is asking for the public to come together with police to discuss the effects body cameras have on policing.

City leaders and the public are invited to a “Share the Table” program on Thursday to discuss the topic, according to MPD.

MPD has wanted to start a body-worn pilot program in the city and a one-year program for the city’s North District has been proposed to supply 48 body cameras. The Madison common Council approved $83,000 for the program in its 2021 capital project, but the department noted city leaders have not approved the program itself yet.

Police chief Shon Barnes said Tuesday that he supports his officers wearing the body-worn cameras.

“I think that body worn cameras is a necessary tool for today’s law enforcement officers,” Barnes said. “If you will recall earlier last week there was an officer involved shooting in our city and to my knowledge no one had body worn cameras and as a result there have been questions about what actually happened.”

Participants will be able to review case studies and research involving body cameras, participate in hands-on activities, and have conversations about body-worn cameras.

Patrol officers and department leadership will also participate in the program, sharing how the cameras would directly impact their work and answering questions from the public.

The discussion will take place from 6:30-9 p.m. at Memorial Union and participants will need to check in with the information desk when they arrive for a room number. Guests will need to sign up online to participate.

There will be a similar seminar held virtually on Feb. 17. Those interested can sign up online.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex West was taken off life support Friday after a ski accident on Jan. 28.
Family of teen skier uses son’s past to inform difficult decision to donate organs
One person was injured in a shooting at a BP convenience store, on Feb. 3, 2022.
“Officer-involved critical incident” in Madison sends one to hospital
A new study is tying changes in the timing of menstruation to the COVID-19 vaccine.
New temporary side effects linked to COVID-19 vaccine
Anna Hoffmann, Ski Jumping
Meet the team: Wisconsin athletes competing in 2022 Winter Olympics
6-year-old left alone in running car outside Madison apartment complex

Latest News

Quadren Wilson
Protesters demand answers in officer-involved shooting of Quadren Wilson
Protesters demand answers in officer-involved shooting of Quadren Wilson
Protesters demand answers in officer-involved shooting of Quadren Wilson
The Cherokee Country Club is redesigning in the hopes of becoming Wisconsin’s first Tournament...
Madison golf course receiving a world-class redesign
Madison golf course receiving a world-class redesign
Madison golf course receiving a world-class redesign