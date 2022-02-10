Madison PD to discuss impacts body cameras have on policing

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is asking for the public to come together with police to discuss the effects body cameras have on policing.

City leaders and the public are invited to a “Share the Table” program on Thursday to discuss the topic, according to MPD.

MPD has wanted to start a body-worn pilot program in the city and a one-year program for the city’s North District has been proposed to supply 48 body cameras. The Madison common Council approved $83,000 for the program in its 2021 capital project, but the department noted city leaders have not approved the program itself yet.

Police chief Shon Barnes said Tuesday that he supports his officers wearing the body-worn cameras.

“I think that body worn cameras is a necessary tool for today’s law enforcement officers,” Barnes said. “If you will recall earlier last week there was an officer involved shooting in our city and to my knowledge no one had body worn cameras and as a result there have been questions about what actually happened.”

Participants will be able to review case studies and research involving body cameras, participate in hands-on activities, and have conversations about body-worn cameras.

Patrol officers and department leadership will also participate in the program, sharing how the cameras would directly impact their work and answering questions from the public.

The discussion will take place from 6:30-9 p.m. at Memorial Union and participants will need to check in with the information desk when they arrive for a room number. Guests will need to sign up online to participate.

There will be a similar seminar held virtually on Feb. 17. Those interested can sign up online.

