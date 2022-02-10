Advertisement

Madison police arrest woman wanted for alleged January disturbance

An arrest has been made.
An arrest has been made.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department has arrested a woman that officers were searching for who is suspected of a January disturbance.

Police noted in an incident report that they arrested Takenna Johnson on Wednesday.

MPD did not say if there were charges being filed against the 19-year-old Johnson.

Officers had believed her to be in the Madison area.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex West was taken off life support Friday after a ski accident on Jan. 28.
Family of teen skier uses son’s past to inform difficult decision to donate organs
One person was injured in a shooting at a BP convenience store, on Feb. 3, 2022.
“Officer-involved critical incident” in Madison sends one to hospital
A new study is tying changes in the timing of menstruation to the COVID-19 vaccine.
New temporary side effects linked to COVID-19 vaccine
Anna Hoffmann, Ski Jumping
Meet the team: Wisconsin athletes competing in 2022 Winter Olympics
6-year-old left alone in running car outside Madison apartment complex

Latest News

Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
MPD: Autopsy results in death investigation of infant could take weeks, months
The sign outside La Follette High School, in Madison.
Teens face potential charges in La Follette High School student battery
Sun Prairie Police Squad (FILE)
Man sentenced to 10 years in Sun Prairie crash that killed two passengers
Madison crews ready to treat roads ahead of winter storm