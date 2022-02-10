Madison police arrest woman wanted for alleged January disturbance

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department has arrested a woman that officers were searching for who is suspected of a January disturbance.

Police noted in an incident report that they arrested Takenna Johnson on Wednesday.

MPD did not say if there were charges being filed against the 19-year-old Johnson.

Officers had believed her to be in the Madison area.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.