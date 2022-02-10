Madison police arrest woman wanted for alleged January disturbance
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department has arrested a woman that officers were searching for who is suspected of a January disturbance.
Police noted in an incident report that they arrested Takenna Johnson on Wednesday.
MPD did not say if there were charges being filed against the 19-year-old Johnson.
Officers had believed her to be in the Madison area.
Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.