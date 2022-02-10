Advertisement

Man sentenced to 10 years in Sun Prairie crash that killed two passengers

Sun Prairie Police Squad (FILE)(WMTV)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man accused of fleeing from a traffic stop in Sun Prairie and crashing his car during the summer of 2020, killing two passengers and critically injuring a third, was sentenced Wednesday.

Lonzo Simmons, 29, was sentenced to two, five-year terms in prison for two counts of homicide by use of a vehicle with prohibited alcohol concentration levels (PAC), according to court records. These sentences will be held back-to-back. These terms will be followed by five years each of extended supervision.

He also will serve two years in prison, concurrently with the other two charges, for injury by use a of vehicle involving PAC with a passenger under the age of 16.

A criminal complaint against Simmons, of Cambridge, says his blood alcohol content after the crash in June of 2020 was 0.21%, more than two times the legal limit for drivers in Wisconsin.

Police and bystanders took life-saving measures to rescue the occupants, the DOJ stated, but both passengers died at the scene. Another passenger as well as the driver were reportedly taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

He was initially charged on nine counts, six of which were dismissed when Simmons pleaded guilty in November of 2021 to the three remaining charges.

