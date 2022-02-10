MPD: Autopsy results in death investigation of infant could take weeks, months

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The final autopsy results for a 9-month-old whose death they are investigating could take weeks or months to come in, according to the Madison Police Department’s Special Victims Unit.

In an update Thursday, MPD noted this death investigation is still very active.

Officials are in contact with the family members of the child and are working with outside agencies to get the family support.

According to MPD’s incident report, its officers, the Fire Department, and EMS responded around 7:40 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31 to an apartment building on the 7900 block of Tree Lane after receiving reports about an injured child. The child did not survive, the report continued.

It did not state the nature of the child’s injuries.

