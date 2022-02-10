MPD: Vehicles on Madison’s near west side found with broken windows

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Five vehicles on Madison’s near west side were found to have broken windows Wednesday morning, according to police.

Officers arrived around 7:45 a.m. to the 1200 block of Drake Street.

Vehicles parked on the south side of the street had broken windows.

Owners of the cars did not report anything was stolen, police added.

