No. 15 Maryland women ease by Wisconsin for 6th straight win
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 9:12 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(AP) - Angel Reese had 19 points and nine rebounds, Chloe Bibby scored 16 points, and No. 15 Maryland beat Wisconsin 70-43 for its sixth straight win.
Bibby scored eight points in the first quarter to help Maryland build a 22-8 lead after closing on an 11-0 run.
Reese scored six points in Maryland’s 11-0 run at the start of the second quarter for a 23-point lead.
The Terps led by 20-plus points over the final 17 minutes.
Shyanne Sellers added 12 points for Maryland. Brooke Schramek led Wisconsin with 16 points.
