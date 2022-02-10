Advertisement

Report: Bucks land Serge Ibaka in blockbuster 4-team deal; ship out 3 players

(WBAY)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Milwaukee Bucks appear to be involved in a major four-team swap that will see them pick up the L.A. Clippers’ Serge Ibaka.

Details of the trade were first reported Thursday morning by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and are still coming out. He reported on Twitter that the Bucks will be surrendering Donte DiVencenzo to the Sacramento Kings as part of the giant deal.

The fourth-year guard, who has only played in 17 games this season because of injury, won’t be the only Buck packing up and heading west. But, while DiVencenzo is headed to northern California, they will be going to SoCal. Wojnarowski reports the Clippers will get Semi Ojele and Rodney Hood as part of the deal.

In addition to Ibaka, the Bucks landed a pair of second-round draft picks and an undisclosed amount of cash, according to the report.

When DiVencenzo walks into the Kings locker room, he won’t be the only fresh face. The Detroit Pistons, the fourth team in the deal, are giving up Josh Jackson and Trey Lyles, with both of them on their way to Sacramento, Wojnarowski says. In exchange, Detroit will get Marvin Bagley, Jr.

