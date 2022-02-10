Advertisement

Report: Bucks trade DiVincenzo; land Ibaka

4-team deal sends G to Kings
Milwaukee Bucks guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) dribbles the ball against the Sacramento Kings...
Milwaukee Bucks guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) dribbles the ball against the Sacramento Kings during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Milwaukee. The Milwaukee Bucks won 133-127. (AP Photo/Jon Durr)(Jon Durr | AP)
By Chris Roth
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Donte DiVincenzo will be a Sacramento King after all. The Bucks have reportedly shipped the guard to the Kings as part of a 4-team deal that nets them veteran big man Serge Ibaka and two, future second-round draft pics.

DiVincenzo was part of a reported deal with the Kings during the 2020 offseason that was supposed to bring restricted free agent guard/forward Bogdan Bogdanovic to the Bucks in a sign and trade deal. But that fell apart because Bogdanovic did not agree to a new deal with Milwaukee.

DiVincenzo went on to play well last season, until tearing an ankle ligament during the first-round playoff series with the Heat. The injury required surgery, and the former first round pick did not return this season until Christmas Day . He was averaging 7.2 ppg, 3.5 rpg, and 1.7 apg.

The 32-year old Ibaka was playing for the Clippers, averaging 6.6ppg and 4.3 rpg. He is big man insurance behind Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis, with Brook Lopez still sidelined by back surgery.

The Bucks also included Rodney Hood and Semi Ojele in the deal; both were newcomers in Milwaukee this season.

