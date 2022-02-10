Advertisement

Snow moves in Tonight; Increasing Temps before a Weekend Crash

Dusting - 2″ of snow possible across the region; Reduced visibility could make driving tricky for a few hours.
Light to moderate snowfall is expected late Thursday. A wintry mix takes hold as temperatures increase overnight.(WMTV)
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Light - moderate snow moves into southern Wisconsin tonight as another clipper dives across the state. Snow begins in the NW around 6 p.m. and continues SE throughout the evening. Most places will see between 1/2″ - 1.5″ of snowfall. Some areas North of Madison could approach 2″ of snowfall.

Snow transitions to a wintry mix as gusty SW winds carry in more mild air overnight. Temperatures rise through the 20s in the mid 30s by Friday morning. Spotty rain/mix will persist through the morning hours and taper off later in the day. Much colder air spins around the departing low-pressure system Friday afternoon. Expect falling temperatures on Friday with a few flurries.

Lows bottom out in the single-digits on Saturday morning with below-zero wind chills possible. Highs will only make it into the teens during the weekend. At least the sunshine will be here! Highs climb through the 20s and back into the 30s through the early part of next week. The next chance of rain arrives late Wednesday into Thursday. Another winter weather system will bring rain and snow to the nation’s mid-section during this timeframe. We’ll be watching the system track closely - as it could impact what we see!

