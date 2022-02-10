Advertisement

State Rep. who tried recalling reversing Biden win enters governor’s race

State Rep. Timothy Ramthun
State Rep. Timothy Ramthun(Wisconsin Legislative website)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 9:26 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin lawmaker who has won praise from former President Donald Trump for his attempts to illegally reverse President Joe Biden’s win in Wisconsin has filed paperwork to run for governor.

State Rep. Timothy Ramthun was also disciplined last month by Republican leadership over false election claims. The conspiracy theorist filed paperwork Thursday with the state creating a gubernatorial campaign committee.

The winner of the Aug. 9 primary will advance to take on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who has been running as a defender of democracy.

Ramthun did not immediately return a message seeking comment Thursday. His entry into the race would shake up the Republican primary.

Rebecca Kleefisch, who was lieutenant governor under Evers’ predecessor Scott Walker, and one-time Senate candidate Kevin Nicholson have already announced their bids. Additionally, former Gov. Tommy Thompson has not ruled out entering the race.

