Advertisement

Suspect accused of Madison hit-and-run that killed teen boy pleads not guilty

MGN Online
MGN Online(MGN Online)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The suspect accused of a Madison hit-and-run that killed a 14-year-old boy and sent a younger boy to the hospital with serious injuries pleaded not guilty Wednesday, according to court documents.

The court entered a not guilty plea on behalf of Sadarius Goodall, who stood mute during the proceeding.

Goodall is faces the charges of hit and run- involving death, as well as hit and run- involving great bodily harm.

Goodall is accused of fleeing from the vehicle that collided with the one in which the two boys were riding. The driver of the boys’ vehicle was also hurt in the crash and taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The MPD report indicates the crash occurred shortly before 8 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 15, in the 6200 block of Schroeder Road. At the time of the wreck, witnesses told investigators they saw someone running from the other vehicle. Officers were able to locate Goodall and take him into custody on the probation hold.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex West was taken off life support Friday after a ski accident on Jan. 28.
Family of teen skier uses son’s past to inform difficult decision to donate organs
One person was injured in a shooting at a BP convenience store, on Feb. 3, 2022.
“Officer-involved critical incident” in Madison sends one to hospital
A new study is tying changes in the timing of menstruation to the COVID-19 vaccine.
New temporary side effects linked to COVID-19 vaccine
Anna Hoffmann, Ski Jumping
Meet the team: Wisconsin athletes competing in 2022 Winter Olympics
6-year-old left alone in running car outside Madison apartment complex

Latest News

The Cherokee Country Club is redesigning in the hopes of becoming Wisconsin’s first Tournament...
Madison golf course receiving a world-class redesign
Nina Roth, Curling
WATCH: McFarland’s Nina Roth discusses passion for curling, nursing
This a stock image to illustrate a water main break.
Waunakee elementary school to close Thursday due to water main break
Annie Mulligan trains for the 2022 Special Olympic Games.
Madison swimmer & health care worker to compete in 2022 Special Olympic Games