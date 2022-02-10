Suspect accused of Madison hit-and-run that killed teen boy pleads not guilty

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The suspect accused of a Madison hit-and-run that killed a 14-year-old boy and sent a younger boy to the hospital with serious injuries pleaded not guilty Wednesday, according to court documents.

The court entered a not guilty plea on behalf of Sadarius Goodall, who stood mute during the proceeding.

Goodall is faces the charges of hit and run- involving death, as well as hit and run- involving great bodily harm.

Goodall is accused of fleeing from the vehicle that collided with the one in which the two boys were riding. The driver of the boys’ vehicle was also hurt in the crash and taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The MPD report indicates the crash occurred shortly before 8 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 15, in the 6200 block of Schroeder Road. At the time of the wreck, witnesses told investigators they saw someone running from the other vehicle. Officers were able to locate Goodall and take him into custody on the probation hold.

The crash remains under investigation.

