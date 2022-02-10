Teens face potential charges in La Follette High School student battery

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two more teenagers face potential charges in reference to the alleged battery of a La Follette High School student, police announced Thursday.

In an incident report, the Madison Police Department states a 16-year-old boy was arrested on Feb. 4 for alleged substantial battery. He was taken to the Juvenile Reception Center.

Officials also announced that the other teen faces a charge of party to a crime of substantial battery and was ordered in for court on Feb. 28.

Police first arrested a 17-year-old boy on Feb. 3 on a potential substantial battery charge.

The 15-year-old victim told police that a group of students was making fun of him on Jan. 14 before things turned physical. Police state that video showed the victim and another teen about to fight each other. Several other teens could be seen punching or attempting to hit the victim, as well.

Teachers and staff members were able to break the fight up quickly after it started.

Police said the victim’s injuries were so bad that he would likely need oral surgery.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.