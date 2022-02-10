Advertisement

Teens face potential charges in La Follette High School student battery

The sign outside La Follette High School, in Madison.
The sign outside La Follette High School, in Madison.(WMTV-TV/Gretchen Gerlach)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two more teenagers face potential charges in reference to the alleged battery of a La Follette High School student, police announced Thursday.

In an incident report, the Madison Police Department states a 16-year-old boy was arrested on Feb. 4 for alleged substantial battery. He was taken to the Juvenile Reception Center.

Officials also announced that the other teen faces a charge of party to a crime of substantial battery and was ordered in for court on Feb. 28.

Police first arrested a 17-year-old boy on Feb. 3 on a potential substantial battery charge.

The 15-year-old victim told police that a group of students was making fun of him on Jan. 14 before things turned physical. Police state that video showed the victim and another teen about to fight each other. Several other teens could be seen punching or attempting to hit the victim, as well.

Teachers and staff members were able to break the fight up quickly after it started.

Police said the victim’s injuries were so bad that he would likely need oral surgery.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex West was taken off life support Friday after a ski accident on Jan. 28.
Family of teen skier uses son’s past to inform difficult decision to donate organs
One person was injured in a shooting at a BP convenience store, on Feb. 3, 2022.
“Officer-involved critical incident” in Madison sends one to hospital
A new study is tying changes in the timing of menstruation to the COVID-19 vaccine.
New temporary side effects linked to COVID-19 vaccine
Anna Hoffmann, Ski Jumping
Meet the team: Wisconsin athletes competing in 2022 Winter Olympics
6-year-old left alone in running car outside Madison apartment complex

Latest News

An arrest has been made.
Madison police arrest woman wanted for alleged January disturbance
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
MPD: Autopsy results in death investigation of infant could take weeks, months
Sun Prairie Police Squad (FILE)
Man sentenced to 10 years in Sun Prairie crash that killed two passengers
Madison crews ready to treat roads ahead of winter storm