Those non-COVID-19 vaccines are important too, pediatricians remind families

(FILE) Pediatricians and state health officials warn the drop in routine vaccinations is...
(FILE) Pediatricians and state health officials warn the drop in routine vaccinations is "alarming."(MGN)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin pediatricians and state health officials are reminding families that COVID-19 vaccines are not the only vaccines kids need. They are warning the drop in routine vaccinations is “alarming.”

In a joint statement, the Wisconsin Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics (WIAAP) and Dept. of Health Services point out that not getting them can have long-term repercussions for children – as well as the rest of the community. They note that by letting kids fall behind on routine vaccines, they are left exposed to preventable diseases like influenza, measles, and whooping cough.

“As a parent, I know firsthand that families continue to face a lot of challenges during the pandemic,” DHS Immunization Program Director Dr. Stephanie Schauer said. “Because so many kids have missed their vaccinations, we need to do all we can to get our children up to date. Even if your child missed a vaccination, they can still catch up.”

Health officials blame the switch to telehealth appointments to avoid the spread of COVID-19 as a primary cause for the decline in regular office visits and vaccinations.

“In 2020, there was a significant drop in clinic visits. This resulted in delays in vaccinations, screenings, referrals, and general guidance to keep families healthy,” WIAAP President Dr. Sarah Campbell explained.

Doctors recommend children three and under schedule regular wellness visits with their pediatrician. As children grow, different vaccinations will be recommended based on their ages. A schedule of the CDC’s recommended vaccine schedule is available here. Families can always check the vaccination status of their children at the Wisconsin Immunization Registry or by calling 608-266-9691.

