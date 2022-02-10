Advertisement

Up And Down Temps

Light Snow Into Friday
7-Day
7-Day(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 5:49 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Expected mostly cloudy skies and a few flurries through the day with highs around the freezing mark. A developing Low-Pressure system will pass to our north later today. Expected mostly cloudy skies and a few flurries through the day with highs around the freezing mark. This draws a warm front through into tonight with a period of snow. Accumulations of 1-3 inches are possible, lighter along the stateline. Temperatures will climb late tonight as snow moves out. A light wintry mix possible early Friday.

Friday will feature a chance of a rain or snow shower our ahead of a cold front that moves through around midday. This will lead to falling temperatures during the afternoon into the upper 20s by evening. Skies will slowly start to clear Friday night and into the weekend as much colder air settles in. Overnight lows will dip into the single digits for several days as afternoon highs are in the teens and 20s. A small chance of flurries and snow showers Saturday night into Sunday.

Calm weather returns early next week ahead of a big warm up. Highs go from the 20s Monday to the 40s by Wednesday. This will also be our next weathermaker which looks to bring more rain than snow chances early on. Beyond this, colder air may allow for more snow and colder temperatures later in the week.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

