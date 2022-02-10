Advertisement

Valentine’s Day spending is expected to reach $24B this year; Wine is a large contributor

Part of the proceeds from special Valentine kits sold at Lil Ole Winemaker Shoppe will benefit a local man diagnosed with terminal cancer
By Hannah Borchert
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 7:26 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - According to the National Retail Federation, Valentine’s Day spending is expected to reach $23.9 billion this year. It’s up from $21.8 billion in 2021 which was the second-highest year on record. Wine is a big part of those sales.

Inside the doors of the Lil’ Ole Winemaker Shoppe, wine has been fermenting for months. The owner said they made extra in preparation for Valentine’s day. New owners took over in October and they said they’re excited to spend their first Valentine’s Day there.

”This is our first Valentine’s day at the Lil’ Ole Winemaker Shoppe here in Wausau. My husband and I are absolutely thrilled to be able to give the community a place to go,” said Lisa Stuttgen, owner.

Corks from empty wine bottles at the Lil' Ole Winemaker Shoppe.
Corks from empty wine bottles at the Lil' Ole Winemaker Shoppe.(wsaw)

Stuttgen said their wine is the perfect homemade gift for Valentine’s Day. She said if you stop by they have special Valentine kits that include a bouquet for flowers and wine. Half the proceeds will go toward a benefit for a local man diagnosed with terminal brain cancer.

Stuttgen said she anticipates the next few days leading up to the holiday to be busy, but she said the wine is well-worth stopping by.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex West was taken off life support Friday after a ski accident on Jan. 28.
Family of teen skier uses son’s past to inform difficult decision to donate organs
One person was injured in a shooting at a BP convenience store, on Feb. 3, 2022.
“Officer-involved critical incident” in Madison sends one to hospital
A new study is tying changes in the timing of menstruation to the COVID-19 vaccine.
New temporary side effects linked to COVID-19 vaccine
Anna Hoffmann, Ski Jumping
Meet the team: Wisconsin athletes competing in 2022 Winter Olympics
6-year-old left alone in running car outside Madison apartment complex

Latest News

Lady Liberty will return to Lake Mendota on Friday as part of the Wisconsin Winter Carnival.
Wisconsin’s Winter Carnival returns in-person
Quadren Wilson
Protesters demand answers in officer-involved shooting of Quadren Wilson
Protesters demand answers in officer-involved shooting of Quadren Wilson
Protesters demand answers in officer-involved shooting of Quadren Wilson
Madison golf course receiving a world-class redesign
Madison golf course receiving a world-class redesign
Madison PD to discuss impacts body cameras have on policing