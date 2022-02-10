Valentine’s Day spending is expected to reach $24B this year; Wine is a large contributor

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - According to the National Retail Federation, Valentine’s Day spending is expected to reach $23.9 billion this year. It’s up from $21.8 billion in 2021 which was the second-highest year on record. Wine is a big part of those sales.

Inside the doors of the Lil’ Ole Winemaker Shoppe, wine has been fermenting for months. The owner said they made extra in preparation for Valentine’s day. New owners took over in October and they said they’re excited to spend their first Valentine’s Day there.

”This is our first Valentine’s day at the Lil’ Ole Winemaker Shoppe here in Wausau. My husband and I are absolutely thrilled to be able to give the community a place to go,” said Lisa Stuttgen, owner.

Corks from empty wine bottles at the Lil' Ole Winemaker Shoppe. (wsaw)

Stuttgen said their wine is the perfect homemade gift for Valentine’s Day. She said if you stop by they have special Valentine kits that include a bouquet for flowers and wine. Half the proceeds will go toward a benefit for a local man diagnosed with terminal brain cancer.

Stuttgen said she anticipates the next few days leading up to the holiday to be busy, but she said the wine is well-worth stopping by.

