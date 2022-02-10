WATCH: McFarland’s Nina Roth discusses passion for curling, nursing

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin curler Nina Roth, vice skip of the U.S. women’s curling team, has her eyes set on a medal at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

“We’ve been here before, we know what it’s like and we would really love to bring home the first U.S. women’s curling medal,” Roth said.

This will be the McFarland resident’s second Olympics. Much has changed since her time at the 2018 games in PyeongChang, especially now that the COVID-19 pandemic is underway.

Roth is also a nurse in a critical illness recovery unit at Select Specialty Hospital in Madison, seeing firsthand what the virus can do.

“It’s very difficult to watch a patient struggle to breath,” Roth said. “It’s one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to see in my life.”

Roth said she could never leave her patients behind. She loves what she does and she said she’s so blessed to have found two passions- curling and nursing.

Her fellow nurses even sent her a shoutout from back home.

