Waunakee elementary school to close Thursday due to water main break

This a stock image to illustrate a water main break.
This a stock image to illustrate a water main break.(MGN Online)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUNAKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Waunakee Community School District announced that Heritage Elementary will be closed Thursday as crews work to repair a damaged water line.

According to Superintendent Randy Guttenberg, Waunakee Utilities notified the district about the water main break just before 9 p.m. Wednesday.

The break occurred on South Street, near the intersection of South Street and 5th Street.

The repairs will begin at around 8 a.m., and the district encourages the public to avoid the area until repairs are completed.

