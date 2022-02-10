Waunakee elementary school to close Thursday due to water main break

WAUNAKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Waunakee Community School District announced that Heritage Elementary will be closed Thursday as crews work to repair a damaged water line.

According to Superintendent Randy Guttenberg, Waunakee Utilities notified the district about the water main break just before 9 p.m. Wednesday.

The break occurred on South Street, near the intersection of South Street and 5th Street.

The repairs will begin at around 8 a.m., and the district encourages the public to avoid the area until repairs are completed.

