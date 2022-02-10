What are LaFleur’s chances for NFL Coach of the Year?

LOS ANGELES, Cal. (WBAY) - We have talked a lot about how the NFL MVP awards by the AP and the Pro Football Writers Association have mirrored themselves for 17 straight seasons, but the Coach of the Year awards? Have differed a little more often. So don’t count out the Packers’ Matt LaFleur just yet.

Mike Vrabel won the PFWA coach of the year award this year, but at NFL Honors tonight on WBAY-TV at 8pm, the more official AP award will be presented.

2008 was last time the coach awards differed, But it also happened 3 times in the 1990s.

One thing’s for sure, Aaron Rodgers sure feels like his coach deserves this award, saying as much after the regular season.

“He definitely deserves a lot of credit, Rodgers said. “Head coach is so much more than just a guy standing up there in front of the team, before the game, saying things.. You have to put a staff together. You have to trust that staff. You have to delegate. You have to set the tone for the work-ethic that happens around the facility and set expectations. I think there are a couple of really simple things that he did when he came in which resonated with a lot of people. The combination of the scheme, the personality, the simplicity, the delegation, and all those things combined. So he deserves a lot of credit and I think he should be coach of the year.”

Whatever happens tonight at NFL Honors we will have you covered from California with the MVP, coach of the year and hall of fame announcement.

Our reports from Super Bowl LVI will continue Thursday at 5, 6 and 10pm and continue the rest of the week and weekend.

