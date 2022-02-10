Wisconsin’s Winter Carnival returns in-person

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Winter Carnival returns with a week full of in-person and free events.

The event is hosted by the Wisconsin Union and the Wisconsin Alumni Association.

On Friday, the star of the show will once again rise out of Lake Mendota. You can view Lady Liberty starting on Friday evening and all-day on Saturday.

There are also some indoor activities taking place inside the Wisconsin Union, such as gingerbread house decorating and 3D Snowflake Making.

For those who love outdoor sports, you can catch the Hoofers Ski and Snowboard Club show off their talents in the Rail Jam, an outdoor freestyle skiing and snowboarding competition.

The Wisconsin Alumni Association is also hosting Family Fun in Alumni Park featuring an outdoor dance party, hands-on art activities, and complimentary hot cocoa and apple cider.

To round out the week, you can dance the night away at the Snow Ball at the Memorial Union Great Hall.

All of the events are free. For a full list of what’s going on, click HERE.

