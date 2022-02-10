Advertisement

Wisconsin’s Winter Carnival returns in-person

The event is hosted by the Wisconsin Union and the Wisconsin Alumni Association.
Lady Liberty will return to Lake Mendota on Friday as part of the Wisconsin Winter Carnival.
Lady Liberty will return to Lake Mendota on Friday as part of the Wisconsin Winter Carnival.(WMTV)
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 4:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Winter Carnival returns with a week full of in-person and free events.

The event is hosted by the Wisconsin Union and the Wisconsin Alumni Association.

On Friday, the star of the show will once again rise out of Lake Mendota. You can view Lady Liberty starting on Friday evening and all-day on Saturday.

There are also some indoor activities taking place inside the Wisconsin Union, such as gingerbread house decorating and 3D Snowflake Making.

For those who love outdoor sports, you can catch the Hoofers Ski and Snowboard Club show off their talents in the Rail Jam, an outdoor freestyle skiing and snowboarding competition.

The Wisconsin Alumni Association is also hosting Family Fun in Alumni Park featuring an outdoor dance party, hands-on art activities, and complimentary hot cocoa and apple cider.

To round out the week, you can dance the night away at the Snow Ball at the Memorial Union Great Hall.

All of the events are free. For a full list of what’s going on, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex West was taken off life support Friday after a ski accident on Jan. 28.
Family of teen skier uses son’s past to inform difficult decision to donate organs
One person was injured in a shooting at a BP convenience store, on Feb. 3, 2022.
“Officer-involved critical incident” in Madison sends one to hospital
A new study is tying changes in the timing of menstruation to the COVID-19 vaccine.
New temporary side effects linked to COVID-19 vaccine
Anna Hoffmann, Ski Jumping
Meet the team: Wisconsin athletes competing in 2022 Winter Olympics
6-year-old left alone in running car outside Madison apartment complex

Latest News

Quadren Wilson
Protesters demand answers in officer-involved shooting of Quadren Wilson
Protesters demand answers in officer-involved shooting of Quadren Wilson
Protesters demand answers in officer-involved shooting of Quadren Wilson
Madison golf course receiving a world-class redesign
Madison golf course receiving a world-class redesign
Madison PD to discuss impacts body cameras have on policing