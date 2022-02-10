Workforce Innovation Grant applications to open for round two

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Applications will open Feb. 22 for the second round of Workforce Innovation Grants.

Grants of up to $10 million will be given to local and regional projects that will help meet the state’s next generation workforce needs, Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday.

The Workforce Innovation Grant Program provides a total of $100 million to communities to develop long-term solutions so businesses can find workers and workers can connect to jobs, Gov. Evers said.

“Wisconsinites are hardworking by nature — it’s in our DNA — so, with record-low unemployment and the lowest number of people unemployed in state history, we’re working to find creative, sustainable solutions to the most pressing workforce challenges facing our state,” Gov. Evers said. “I look forward to awarding grants in this second round to projects that continue to tear down barriers to employment for workers across our state.”

The first round of 12 Workforce Innovation Grant recipients will receive a total of $59.5 million, Gov. Evers announced in December.

The grants, which are funded with federal American Recovery Plan act money, are available to nonprofit or governmental entities to help implement innovative plans to tackle a specific region’s most pressing workforce challenge.

Grant funds can be used to meet local workforce needs, such as childcare, transportation issues, skilling workers or career counseling and coaching services, and may be used to support initiatives like training, planning, marketing or developing pilot programs that can be applied in other communities.

The grants are administered through efforts by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation and the Department of Workforce Development.

“The most exciting part of these grants is the way communities have come together and really worked out unique, groundbreaking solutions that will meet their current and long-term workforce needs,” WEDC secretary and CEO Missy Hughes said.

Grant applications, frequently asked questions and program guidelines can be found on the WEDC website.

Applications for round two grants are due no later than 5:00 p.m. CST on April 15, 2022, with awards announced in the summer of 2022.

