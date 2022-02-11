🏆Aaron Rodgers wins NFL MVP for the fourth time

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - MVP. MVP. MVP. MVP.

Aaron Rodgers was just named NFL MVP for the fourth time in his career. He just was named MVP last year.

The Green Bay quarterback who led the Packers to the best record in the NFL during the 2021 season, became the second player with at least four NFL MVPs; Peyton Manning won it five times.

Following offseason turmoil surrounding whether Rodgers wanted to play in Green Bay, then one of his worst career performances in an opening loss to New Orleans, Rodgers got rolling. So much so that he took his second straight award, receiving 39 votes from a nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the league.

Tampa Bay QB Tom Brady was second with 10 votes in balloting revealed at NFL Honors. Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, this season’s Offensive Player of the Year, received the other vote.

Rodgers also won the award in 2011 and 2014. He’s the fifth Packer to win MVP, joining his predecessor, Brett Favre (1995, ‘96 and ‘97), plus three stars of the Vince Lombardi team: Paul Hornung in 1961, Jim Taylor in 1962 and Bart Starr in 1966.

Tennessee’s Mike Vrabel is Coach of the Year, while Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow (Comeback Player) and receiver Ja’Marr Chase (Offensive Rookie) also got awards. So did Rams wideout Cooper Kupp (Offensive Player), Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt (Defensive Player), Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (Defensive Rookie) and Dan Quinn.

