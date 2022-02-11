Advertisement

Beloit Police to discuss how to reduce violent crimes in community meetings

(WMTV)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 7:40 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Beloit Police Department and other community leaders will hold meetings with the community to discuss how to reduce violent crimes and to discuss other initiatives.

The first two meetings with the department will address violent crimes and how the community can assist in prevention efforts.

The first will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. on March 16 at Hackett Elementary School and the second will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. on March 17 at Merrill Community Center.

Two other meetings the city will hold focus on use of force and police department health initiatives.

The first will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. on March 23 at Hackett Elementary School and the second will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. on March 24 at Merrill Community Center.

Mask-wearing will be required to attend.

The announcement of these meetings come Beloit police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Thursday morning. The department also told NBC15 Thursday that there are no new updates in the three homicides that occurred within four days at the end of January.

