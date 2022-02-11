Advertisement

Bill to make Colby the state cheese cleared in Wisconsin Senate committee

Colby cheese may be named Wisconsin State's cheese.
Colby cheese may be named Wisconsin State's cheese.(WSAW)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Legislation to designate Colby as the official state cheese of Wisconsin cleared another hurdle, or should we say curdle, on Friday.

Senate Bill 371 received bipartisan approval from the Senate Committee on Government Operations, Legal Review and Consumer Protection Friday, said State Sen. Kathy Bernier (R-Chippewa Falls) and State Rep. Donna Rozar (R-Marshfield).

“We are thrilled with today’s vote and want to thank the members from every corner of our state who voted to approve this bill,” the lawmakers said. “In just a few generations Colby has gone from a farm family recipe to world famous, driving America’s love for cheese and putting Wisconsin on the cheese making map.”

Sixteen-year-old Joseph F. Steinwand conducted a cold washed curd process in cheese-making in 1885 in his hometown of none other than Colby, Wisconsin. The lawmakers say that now, 45 million pounds of this cheese are produced in the state each year.

The bill notes that Wisconsin has a state song, waltz, tree, flower, bird, even herb- but no cheese. It does have a state dairy product- which is cheese, but does not favor a particular type.

The bill would have to clear the state Senate and Assembly, and be signed by Gov. Tony Evers, before becoming law.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex West was taken off life support Friday after a ski accident on Jan. 28.
Family of teen skier uses son’s past to inform difficult decision to donate organs
A new study is tying changes in the timing of menstruation to the COVID-19 vaccine.
New temporary side effects linked to COVID-19 vaccine
Anna Hoffmann, Ski Jumping
Meet the team: Wisconsin athletes competing in 2022 Winter Olympics
Two people have died due to a Listeria outbreak linked to Dole packaged salads.
Wisconsin resident dies in listeria outbreak linked to lettuce
6-year-old left alone in running car outside Madison apartment complex

Latest News

Shon Barnes
Madison police chief marks one year leading the department
Wisconsin court won’t allow drop boxes for April 5 election
Kwik Trip says customers wanting coffee need to bring their own cup
FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2014, file photo, released by the Oregon Department of Fish and...
Wisconsin nixes planned wolf hunt