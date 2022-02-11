Bill to make Colby the state cheese cleared in Wisconsin Senate committee

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Legislation to designate Colby as the official state cheese of Wisconsin cleared another hurdle, or should we say curdle, on Friday.

Senate Bill 371 received bipartisan approval from the Senate Committee on Government Operations, Legal Review and Consumer Protection Friday, said State Sen. Kathy Bernier (R-Chippewa Falls) and State Rep. Donna Rozar (R-Marshfield).

“We are thrilled with today’s vote and want to thank the members from every corner of our state who voted to approve this bill,” the lawmakers said. “In just a few generations Colby has gone from a farm family recipe to world famous, driving America’s love for cheese and putting Wisconsin on the cheese making map.”

Sixteen-year-old Joseph F. Steinwand conducted a cold washed curd process in cheese-making in 1885 in his hometown of none other than Colby, Wisconsin. The lawmakers say that now, 45 million pounds of this cheese are produced in the state each year.

The bill notes that Wisconsin has a state song, waltz, tree, flower, bird, even herb- but no cheese. It does have a state dairy product- which is cheese, but does not favor a particular type.

The bill would have to clear the state Senate and Assembly, and be signed by Gov. Tony Evers, before becoming law.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.