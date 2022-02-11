Dane Co. COVID-19 case rate is higher, but its death rate is much lower than state

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - During the recent, record-breaking surge in COVID-19 cases, people across the state who had tested positive for the virus were 2.5 times more likely to die from the virus than those in Dane Co. alone. And, that’s despite the fact the county reported a higher percentage of confirmed cases.

Public Health Madison and Dane Co. attributed the higher confirmed case count per capita to higher levels of testing than the state as a whole, noting that the percent of tests coming back positive were lower at the county level. A PHMDC spokesperson explained that a higher percent positivity indicates testing is not widely available and there are likely undiagnosed cases.

So, while more cases were being found, on a per capita basis, Dane Co. saw a death rate linked to the virus of 3.9 per 100,000 people since the spike began around Dec. 19, the state’s rate stands at 9.5. That difference in death rates is likely attributable to Dane Co. being the most vaccinated in the state, PHMDC stated.

“(We) can’t definitively determine causality—but certainly our high vaccination and booster rate plays a role, especially among those 65+ who are most at risk for death from COVID,” the PHMDC spokesperson said.

The new numbers from local health officials come as the Omicron surge appears to be waning. The weekly data snapshot that detailed these numbers also found the two-week daily case count dropped by nearly 40 percent to 569 cases in Dane Co. per day over the past 14 days. The average daily case rate for each age group declined, PHMDC data show.

The virus still poses a risk for the county’s younger residents, with the highest per capital case rates found in the 5-7 and 8-11-year-old age groups. Hospitalizations for children four years old and under are nearly as high as the next five age groups combined. Six of the youngest Dane Co. residents were in the hospital for the period ranging from Jan. 24-Feb 6, while seven people ranging from 5 years old to 29 years old have been admitted. No deaths were reported in any of the groups in that time.

Statewide COVID-19 Update

The Dept. of Health Services’ latest daily COVID-19 dashboard shows the nearly month-long drop in cases continues unabated. Since Jan. 19, the seven-day rolling average has declined every single day, plummeting from the 15,502 cases per day recorded at the beginning of the streak to the 2,337 cases per day listed in Friday’s report. The Jan. 19 number had been inflated because DHS was clearing a backlog of cases; however, it stood above 10,000 cases per day prior to the data dump of old cases.

Friday’s 2,123 new, confirmed cases tallied by state health officials brought the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,365,185 since the pandemic began. With cases declining, the cumulative count line graph has made a noticeable bend from the steep rise of the past couple months.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin, as of Feb. 11, 2022. (Dept. of Health Services)

Seven new COVID-19-related deaths brought the seven-day rolling average for that figure to 15 deaths per day over the past week, the lowest point since November. In all, 11,556 people have died from COVID-19 or complications related to the virus since the pandemic began.

