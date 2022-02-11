Advertisement

Dodge Co. man gets prison for pornographic images

GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.(MGN)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOMIRA, Wis. (WMTV) - Peter Braun, 57, of Lomira was sentenced Thursday to three years of prison followed by three years of extended supervision for possession of child pornography.

On Jan. 12, 2021, a DCI special agent started an investigation into photos that had been uploaded to various platforms by Braun that contained child pornography.

During the investigation, the agent received information from the Lomira Police Department that Braun was observed talking to young girls online.

A search warrant was executed where agents found various pornographic images and videos of girls as young as five years old.

Braun claimed he first sent the pictures as a joke, stating he didn’t know the children were underage.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex West was taken off life support Friday after a ski accident on Jan. 28.
Family of teen skier uses son’s past to inform difficult decision to donate organs
One person was injured in a shooting at a BP convenience store, on Feb. 3, 2022.
“Officer-involved critical incident” in Madison sends one to hospital
A new study is tying changes in the timing of menstruation to the COVID-19 vaccine.
New temporary side effects linked to COVID-19 vaccine
Anna Hoffmann, Ski Jumping
Meet the team: Wisconsin athletes competing in 2022 Winter Olympics
6-year-old left alone in running car outside Madison apartment complex

Latest News

Janesville toddler living with CHD
Family of Janesville toddler with congenital heart disease raises awareness
Badger pride alive on the ice in Beijing
Badger pride alive on the ice in Beijing
Janesville toddler grows up with congenital heart disease
Janesville toddler grows up with congenital heart disease
Loomis
Ben Loomis: Representing USA at the Olympics