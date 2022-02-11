Dodge Co. man gets prison for pornographic images

LOMIRA, Wis. (WMTV) - Peter Braun, 57, of Lomira was sentenced Thursday to three years of prison followed by three years of extended supervision for possession of child pornography.

On Jan. 12, 2021, a DCI special agent started an investigation into photos that had been uploaded to various platforms by Braun that contained child pornography.

During the investigation, the agent received information from the Lomira Police Department that Braun was observed talking to young girls online.

A search warrant was executed where agents found various pornographic images and videos of girls as young as five years old.

Braun claimed he first sent the pictures as a joke, stating he didn’t know the children were underage.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.