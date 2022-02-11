Advertisement

A Few Rain and Snow Showers Today

Colder conditions return by the weekend
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 8:40 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A few scattered rain and snow showers are in the forecast for today. A Clipper is sliding by to the north of here today. A cold front associated with that system will move through the region and may trigger a few rain showers for the morning and midday with a changeover to snow in the afternoon. Cooler temperatures will fill in behind the front for tomorrow with highs expected in the teens and lows expected in the single digits.

Much cooler weather is on the way for the weekend.
Wind will be shifting from southwesterly to northwesterly and increasing to 10-20 mph with gusts as high as 35 mph. Temperatures are expected to moderate a bit through the middle of next with a stronger system working its way in toward Thursday. This system has the potential to bring significant accumulation., though it is still too far out to to get a good read on the exact track this low will take.

Today: Cloudy and mild with rain/snow showers likely. High: 39. Wind: Becoming NW 10-20 gusting to 35.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers/flurries. Low: 6. Wind: NW 15-20 gusting to 30.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and colder. High: 13.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and cold with a slight chance of flurries. High: 16.

