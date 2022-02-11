Advertisement

Flags to fly at half-staff Wed. to honor former state senator; health dept. head

By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 7:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Flags will fly at half-staff Wednesday to honor a former state senator and onetime head of the state health department head who died earlier this month.

Former state senator Joseph Leean passed away on Feb. 2, at the age of 79, and services are scheduled for Wednesday, in Waupaca. Flags will be lowered across Wisconsin that day to pay tribute to his service. Gov. Tony Evers’ office announced the order on Friday.

“Between his many professional ventures and nearly two decades of dedicated service to the people of Wisconsin, Senator Leean was a true public servant who made countless contributions to our state,” Evers said. A statement from his office paid tribute to the Republican’s “commitment to bipartisanship, integrity, and devotion to his family.”

Leean was first elected in 1984 to serve the state’s 14th district, which consists of Green Lake and Marquette counties, as well as portions of multiple others.

In 1995, former governor Tommy Thompson tapped him to lead the what-was-then the Wisconsin Dept. of Health and Social Services, the predecessor to the Dept. of Health Services. Under Leean, the agency renamed to the Dept. of Health and Family Services the next year. He left that agency in 2001 to join Thompson when the latter was appointed by President George W. Bush to lead the federal Dept. of Health and Human Services.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Leean family and all of Senator Leean’s colleagues, friends, and neighbors, and we wish them peace as they mourn his loss,” Evers added.

