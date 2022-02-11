Madison police chief marks one year leading the department

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department chief Shon Barnes is reflecting on one year of leading the department.

Chief Barnes said he’s most proud of the work he’s started to do in healing divides between the police department and the community. Barnes came into the department when criticism of law enforcement was at a peak, following social unrest and racial justice issues during the summer of 2020.

“I think in 2020 we saw civil unrest, we saw people who were questioning the role of police in Madison and I think we’ve started to kind of heal some of those divides and move forward a little bit,” Barnes said.

A major goal of Barnes is for the department to be even more transparent with the community. This means not only addressing questions and concerns when crime happens, but expanding who is involved in the conversation.

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes Conway said Barnes has been dedicated to building relationships with members of the community.

“I think he’s really been refreshing as a chief,” said Rhodes Conway. “I appreciate how much he is dedicated to using an evidence-based approach to policing and how much time and energy he’s put into building relationships in the community.”

Barnes used a community meeting Thursday night on police-worn body cameras as one example of how progress is being made in bringing diverse voices to the table.

“There were people sitting in those tables, who were on both sides of the argument, that were activists who quite frankly really would not have sat down with a police officer in 2020, but they showed up as well,” Barnes said. “I thought that that was a great example of progress. When I came here in 2021 I had a person tell me we can’t have a conversation and a year later we’re sitting down and we’re doing just that.”

Chief Barnes said over the past year, preliminary numbers point to an overall decrease of crime citywide. Barnes did say, however, that there was an increase in stolen vehicles. MPD is focusing on reducing auto thefts, as well as gun violence through targeted patrol, this year.

Rhodes Conway explained what she would like to see for the department going forward.

“I think that really leaning further into evidence-based policing and using data and to keep our community safe is something the chief is committed to and is really trying to work on but I’d love to see that even go farther and then I really do think that the continuing to build the relationship with the community to rebuild trust with the community and is a very high priority for the Department,” Rhodes Conway said.

The mayor said while her and Barnes will never agree on everything 100% of the time, she feels that they have a good working relationship.

