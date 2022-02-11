Advertisement

Man accused in Wisconsin parade deaths pleads not guilty

Darrell Brooks Jr. appears in Waukesha County court on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 in Waukesha, Wis....
Darrell Brooks Jr. appears in Waukesha County court on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 in Waukesha, Wis. Brooks Jr., accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he drove an SUV through a suburban Christmas parade is pleading not guilty to multiple criminal charges. He entered the pleas Friday to 77 charges, including six counts of homicide and multiple counts of reckless endangerment.(Derek Johnson/Waukesha Freeman via AP, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — A Milwaukee man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he drove an SUV through a suburban Christmas parade is pleading not guilty to multiple criminal charges.

Darrell Brooks Jr., 39, entered the pleas Friday to 77 charges, including six counts of homicide and multiple counts of reckless endangerment.

Last month, court Commissioner Kevin Costello said prosecutors had presented “ample” evidence to show Brooks probably committed felonies and ordered him to stand trial.

Brooks’ attorney has maintained that he couldn’t turn off the parade route Nov. 21 in downtown Waukesha because side streets were barricaded and full of spectators.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex West was taken off life support Friday after a ski accident on Jan. 28.
Family of teen skier uses son’s past to inform difficult decision to donate organs
A new study is tying changes in the timing of menstruation to the COVID-19 vaccine.
New temporary side effects linked to COVID-19 vaccine
Anna Hoffmann, Ski Jumping
Meet the team: Wisconsin athletes competing in 2022 Winter Olympics
Two people have died due to a Listeria outbreak linked to Dole packaged salads.
Wisconsin resident dies in listeria outbreak linked to lettuce
6-year-old left alone in running car outside Madison apartment complex

Latest News

The clinics are open to the Lexington and Rockbridge community as well as VMI staff and cadets.
Study: COVID-19 booster effectiveness wanes, though remains strong
Coffee prices hit 10-year high
FILE - Dave Chappelle arrives at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for the 22nd Annual...
Dave Chappelle says he didn’t oppose affordable housing
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after stepping off Marine One,...
Biden frees frozen Afghan billions for relief, 9/11 victims