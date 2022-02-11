Advertisement

Name released in deadly Town of Beloit crash

Generic Car Crash Graphic
Generic Car Crash Graphic(MGN)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock Co. Medical Examiner released the name of the 87-year-old man who died several days after a crash in the Town of Beloit crash earlier this month.

According to the medical examiner’s office, John V. Tharp died Monday. The preliminary results of its investigation attributed his death to injuries he sustained in the wreck.

The crash was reported five days earlier, on the afternoon of Feb. 2, in the 2200 block of West Creedy Road, in the Town of Beloit, the report continued.

His death remains under investigation by the Town of Beloit Police Dept. and the medical examiner’s office.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex West was taken off life support Friday after a ski accident on Jan. 28.
Family of teen skier uses son’s past to inform difficult decision to donate organs
A new study is tying changes in the timing of menstruation to the COVID-19 vaccine.
New temporary side effects linked to COVID-19 vaccine
Anna Hoffmann, Ski Jumping
Meet the team: Wisconsin athletes competing in 2022 Winter Olympics
Two people have died due to a Listeria outbreak linked to Dole packaged salads.
Wisconsin resident dies in listeria outbreak linked to lettuce
6-year-old left alone in running car outside Madison apartment complex

Latest News

Much cooler weather is on the way for the weekend.
A Few Rain and Snow Showers Today
Flags at Half Staff
Flags to fly at half-staff Wed. to honor former state senator; health dept. head
Firefighter recruits get training at Lake Mills Fire Department.
Lake Mills welcomes firefighter recruits, but staffing shortage is far from over
Madison PD discusses impacts body cameras have on policing