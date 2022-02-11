Name released in deadly Town of Beloit crash

TOWN OF BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock Co. Medical Examiner released the name of the 87-year-old man who died several days after a crash in the Town of Beloit crash earlier this month.

According to the medical examiner’s office, John V. Tharp died Monday. The preliminary results of its investigation attributed his death to injuries he sustained in the wreck.

The crash was reported five days earlier, on the afternoon of Feb. 2, in the 2200 block of West Creedy Road, in the Town of Beloit, the report continued.

His death remains under investigation by the Town of Beloit Police Dept. and the medical examiner’s office.

