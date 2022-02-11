Advertisement

New bill to ban vaccine, mask mandates in Iowa moves forward

A new bill which would widely ban vaccine and mask mandates in Iowa is moving forward.
A new bill which would widely ban vaccine and mask mandates in Iowa is moving forward.
By WOI
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 9:02 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - A new bill which would widely ban vaccine and mask mandates in Iowa is moving forward.

House bill 647 would ban the mandates at businesses, government entities, and schools.

Lawmakers agreed to move the bill to a full committee vote on Thursday. Beforehand, they heard testimony as dozens packed the house.

Iowa veteran Jason Crawford, who chose not to get vaccinated, told the subcommittee he understands the cost that can come from taking a stance.

“I’m here today to fight not only for my freedoms, but the freedoms for all of Iowans,” he said.

Democratic Representative Bruce Hunter of Polk County pushed back against Crawford’s position.

“So you don’t believe then that a business should be able to take steps to protect not only their business, but the employees that work there,” Hunter said.

Part of the bill may not stand up in the courts.

A U.S. 8th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled schools who do not require masks from students and staff may be violating federal disability law.

Copyright 2022 WOI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex West was taken off life support Friday after a ski accident on Jan. 28.
Family of teen skier uses son’s past to inform difficult decision to donate organs
A new study is tying changes in the timing of menstruation to the COVID-19 vaccine.
New temporary side effects linked to COVID-19 vaccine
Anna Hoffmann, Ski Jumping
Meet the team: Wisconsin athletes competing in 2022 Winter Olympics
Two people have died due to a Listeria outbreak linked to Dole packaged salads.
Wisconsin resident dies in listeria outbreak linked to lettuce
6-year-old left alone in running car outside Madison apartment complex

Latest News

Protesters demand answers in officer-involved shooting of Quadren Wilson
2 DCI agents fired their weapons in officer-involved shooting in Madison, Sheriff’s Office reports
Much cooler weather is on the way for the weekend.
A Few Rain and Snow Showers Today
Generic Car Crash Graphic
Name released in deadly Town of Beloit crash
Flags at Half Staff
Flags to fly at half-staff Wed. to honor former state senator; health dept. head
Firefighter recruits get training at Lake Mills Fire Department.
Lake Mills welcomes firefighter recruits, but staffing shortage is far from over