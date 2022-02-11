Packers legend LeRoy Butler elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Packers legendary safety LeRoy Butler is set to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the Hall of Fame’s selection committee announced Thursday.

Butler played 12 seasons from 1990-2001.

He was a member of teams that made the playoffs seven times, won the division three times, reached the NFC Championship three times and brought the Packers their first world championship in 29 years.

“LeRoy was a great leader and teammate,” said former Packers quarterback Brett Favre. “In professional football, great players have a knack for being around the ball and producing big plays, and LeRoy was that player.”

Butler played more games than any other defensive back in team history (181).

He is the 28th member of the Packers to be elected to the Pro Hall of Fame.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.