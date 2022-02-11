Racine Co. prosecutor won’t bring election fraud charges

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin county district attorney says she will not bring election fraud charges against members of the state elections commission or nursing home workers after a sheriff who backed former President Donald Trump called for them to be prosecuted.

Racine County District Attorney Patricia Hanson said in a letter dated Thursday that she would not file charges against members of the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission because none of them live in her county and she doesn’t have jurisdiction.

The district attorney says she also won’t charge staff at a Racine County nursing home. But she also said she thinks the elections commission broke the law.

The county sheriff had recommended that five members of the Wisconsin Elections Commission be criminally charged for telling local elections officials to send absentee ballots to eight nursing home residents in 2020 instead of sending poll workers to oversee voting there during the coronavirus pandemic.

This week, Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney announced felony election fraud charges against five people accused of illegally registering to vote by using a P.O. Box with an address for a UPS Store in Fond du Lac. Toney says at least one of the people voted for former President Donald Trump.

