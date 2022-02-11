Advertisement

Racine Co. prosecutor won’t bring election fraud charges

Wisconsin absentee ballot and envelope for the April 2020 primary (file image)
Wisconsin absentee ballot and envelope for the April 2020 primary (file image)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin county district attorney says she will not bring election fraud charges against members of the state elections commission or nursing home workers after a sheriff who backed former President Donald Trump called for them to be prosecuted.

Racine County District Attorney Patricia Hanson said in a letter dated Thursday that she would not file charges against members of the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission because none of them live in her county and she doesn’t have jurisdiction.

The district attorney says she also won’t charge staff at a Racine County nursing home. But she also said she thinks the elections commission broke the law.

The county sheriff had recommended that five members of the Wisconsin Elections Commission be criminally charged for telling local elections officials to send absentee ballots to eight nursing home residents in 2020 instead of sending poll workers to oversee voting there during the coronavirus pandemic.

This week, Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney announced felony election fraud charges against five people accused of illegally registering to vote by using a P.O. Box with an address for a UPS Store in Fond du Lac. Toney says at least one of the people voted for former President Donald Trump.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex West was taken off life support Friday after a ski accident on Jan. 28.
Family of teen skier uses son’s past to inform difficult decision to donate organs
A new study is tying changes in the timing of menstruation to the COVID-19 vaccine.
New temporary side effects linked to COVID-19 vaccine
Anna Hoffmann, Ski Jumping
Meet the team: Wisconsin athletes competing in 2022 Winter Olympics
Two people have died due to a Listeria outbreak linked to Dole packaged salads.
Wisconsin resident dies in listeria outbreak linked to lettuce
6-year-old left alone in running car outside Madison apartment complex

Latest News

Dane Co. COVID-19 case rate is higher, but its death rate is much lower than state
Wisconsin parents back GOP bills limiting school authority
“No place, no room anywhere for what happened on Saturday.” Iowa wrestling head coach Tom...
Iowa coach denounces alleged racist incident aimed at Wisconsin wrestler
Protesters demand answers in officer-involved shooting of Quadren Wilson
2 DCI agents fired their weapons in officer-involved shooting in Madison, Sheriff’s Office reports