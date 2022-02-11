2 DCI agents fired their weapons in officer-involved shooting in Madison, Sheriff’s Office reports

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two agents with the Wisconsin Dept. of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation fired their weapons during the officer-involved shooting on Madison’s east side that left one man wounded, according to the newest details from the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office.

In its latest statement on Friday, the Sheriff’s Office also revealed a combined 21 federal, state, and local law enforcement members participated in the Feb. 3 arrest of Quadran Wilson near the carpark at the intersection of American Parkway and East Park Blvd. The update also noted that every law enforcement member, as well as Wilson himself are cooperating with the investigation.

The Sun Prairie Police Dept. has joined the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office stated. State law requires law enforcement agencies that were not involved to investigate any officer involved shooting. Often that third-party agency would be DCI; however, because of its involvement in Wilson’s arrest, the case was handed to the Sheriff’s Office.

The extent of the effort to bring Wilson into custody was also revealed with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, three state law enforcement agencies (primarily DCI), and the Madison Police Dept. all involved. The breakdown of law enforcement on scene were:

13 DCI agents

3 DEA agents

3 Madison Police Dept. agents

1 Wisconsin State Patrol trooper

1 Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources warden

The Sheriff’s Office added that no agent or officer other than the two DCI agents fired their weapons. Previously, the Madison Police Dept. said its officers were there guarding the perimeter and they neither fired their weapons nor witnessed the shooting.

None of the 21 were wearing body cameras, it was revealed.

