Advertisement

Wisconsin Democrat deletes tweet about parents, education

Representatives Lee Snodgrass and Rachael Cabral-Guevara hold a listening session in mid-April.
Representatives Lee Snodgrass and Rachael Cabral-Guevara hold a listening session in mid-April.(WBAY Staff)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Democratic Wisconsin state lawmaker tweeted that if parents want to have a say in their child’s education they should pay for private school or home school.

State Rep. Lee Snodgrass, of Appleton, later deleted and apologized for the message.

Republicans jumped on the Thursday tweet from Snodgrass, who is also a vice chair of the state Democratic Party.

Many tried to tie it to a similar comment made by former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe in his losing race last year against Republican Glenn Youngkin. Republican gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch tweeted a video message recorded in her car denouncing Snodgrass’s tweet.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex West was taken off life support Friday after a ski accident on Jan. 28.
Family of teen skier uses son’s past to inform difficult decision to donate organs
One person was injured in a shooting at a BP convenience store, on Feb. 3, 2022.
“Officer-involved critical incident” in Madison sends one to hospital
A new study is tying changes in the timing of menstruation to the COVID-19 vaccine.
New temporary side effects linked to COVID-19 vaccine
Anna Hoffmann, Ski Jumping
Meet the team: Wisconsin athletes competing in 2022 Winter Olympics
Two people have died due to a Listeria outbreak linked to Dole packaged salads.
Wisconsin resident dies in listeria outbreak linked to lettuce

Latest News

Firefighter recruits get training at Lake Mills Fire Department.
Lake Mills welcomes firefighter recruits, but staffing shortage is far from over
Madison PD discusses impacts body cameras have on policing
Madison PD hosts discussion on use of body cameras
Madison PD hosts discussion on use of body cameras
Firefighter recruits join service
Lake Mills welcomes firefighter recruits, but staffing shortage is far from over
University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank
Blank: Political divide is greatest threat to UW-Madison