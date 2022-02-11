Advertisement

Wisconsin nixes planned wolf hunt

FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2014, file photo, released by the Oregon Department of Fish and...
FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2014, file photo, released by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, a wolf from the Snake River Pack passes by a remote camera in eastern Wallowa County, Oregon.(Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife via AP, File)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dept. of Natural Resources confirmed Friday that the planned wolf hunt, which has been on hold for months, is a no-go. The move comes a day after a U.S. district court judge’s ruling returned gray wolves to the Federal Endangered Species List and restored federal protections.

DNR officials added they are currently reviewing Judge Jeffrey White’s verdict to figure out how it will affect trappers and hunters who had purchased – but have never been able to use – licenses for the Fall 2021 wolf hunt. The hunt was originally set to begin in the first week of November, only to be put on ice for the winter when a court order enjoined the state agency from proceeding.

Beyond nixing the wolf hunt, the federal court’s decision also had other effects on the agency’s regulations pertaining to gray wolves, including:

  • Invalidating all permits allowing landowners “experiencing wolf conflicts” to kill the offending canines. Holders of such permits will be contacted by DNR officials about the change.
  • DNR is also barred from killing gray wolves in order to prevent conflicts; however, it may still use non-lethal means.
  • Training dogs to track and trail wolves is prohibited.

The agency does still urge people to contact wildlife authorities if they suspect wolves are attacking their livestock, pets, or hunting dogs, or showing threatening behavior. DNR has a cooperative agreement with USDA-Wildlife Services and can be contacted at:

  • Northern Wisconsin: 1-800-228-1368 or 715-369-5221
  • Southern Wisconsin: 1-800-433-0663 or 920-324-4514

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex West was taken off life support Friday after a ski accident on Jan. 28.
Family of teen skier uses son’s past to inform difficult decision to donate organs
A new study is tying changes in the timing of menstruation to the COVID-19 vaccine.
New temporary side effects linked to COVID-19 vaccine
Anna Hoffmann, Ski Jumping
Meet the team: Wisconsin athletes competing in 2022 Winter Olympics
Two people have died due to a Listeria outbreak linked to Dole packaged salads.
Wisconsin resident dies in listeria outbreak linked to lettuce
6-year-old left alone in running car outside Madison apartment complex

Latest News

Wisconsin court won’t allow drop boxes for April 5 election
Dane Co. COVID-19 case rate is higher, but its death rate is much lower than state
Wisconsin parents back GOP bills limiting school authority
“No place, no room anywhere for what happened on Saturday.” Iowa wrestling head coach Tom...
Iowa coach denounces alleged racist incident aimed at Wisconsin wrestler