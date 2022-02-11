Wisconsin nixes planned wolf hunt

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dept. of Natural Resources confirmed Friday that the planned wolf hunt, which has been on hold for months, is a no-go. The move comes a day after a U.S. district court judge’s ruling returned gray wolves to the Federal Endangered Species List and restored federal protections.

DNR officials added they are currently reviewing Judge Jeffrey White’s verdict to figure out how it will affect trappers and hunters who had purchased – but have never been able to use – licenses for the Fall 2021 wolf hunt. The hunt was originally set to begin in the first week of November, only to be put on ice for the winter when a court order enjoined the state agency from proceeding.

Beyond nixing the wolf hunt, the federal court’s decision also had other effects on the agency’s regulations pertaining to gray wolves, including:

Invalidating all permits allowing landowners “experiencing wolf conflicts” to kill the offending canines. Holders of such permits will be contacted by DNR officials about the change.

DNR is also barred from killing gray wolves in order to prevent conflicts; however, it may still use non-lethal means.

Training dogs to track and trail wolves is prohibited.

The agency does still urge people to contact wildlife authorities if they suspect wolves are attacking their livestock, pets, or hunting dogs, or showing threatening behavior. DNR has a cooperative agreement with USDA-Wildlife Services and can be contacted at:

Northern Wisconsin: 1-800-228-1368 or 715-369-5221

Southern Wisconsin: 1-800-433-0663 or 920-324-4514

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.