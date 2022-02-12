5 departments called to a garage fire in Dunn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Saturday morning just before 2 a.m. Oregon Area Fire/EMS District responded to a report of a detached garage on fire on Goodland Park Rd in the Township of Dunn.

Upon arrival, responding fire units requested additional help to the scene. Departments from Fitchburg, Verona, Stoughton and McFarland all assisted in the emergency.

Crews found a detached garage at the rear of the residence, five vehicles, and a shed heavily engulfed in flames. The house had also sustained some fire damage but crews were able to protect the home from further destruction.

The fire was put out quickly.

Damage to the property and its contents is estimated at $150,000. All residents got out safe and no injuries were reported.

